General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded at Argus

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $192.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.