General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $63.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

General Mills stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

