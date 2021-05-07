Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Genpact by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE G opened at $47.08 on Friday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

