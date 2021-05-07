George W. Lemaitre Sells 25,000 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LMAT opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

