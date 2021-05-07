George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of George Weston stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.30. 694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834. George Weston has a 1 year low of $68.47 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.