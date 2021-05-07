Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Gerdau has raised its dividend payment by 1,574.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

