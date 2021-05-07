Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives $3.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after buying an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Geron by 261.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Geron by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 1,296,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

