Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.87 ($118.67).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of GXI opened at €89.80 ($105.65) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €70.20 ($82.59) and a one year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €86.82 and a 200-day moving average of €89.57.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.