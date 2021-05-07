Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives $24.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBNXF shares. Barclays lowered Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

GBNXF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

