Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

GIL traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 732,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

