Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

GILD stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 209,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,330. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

