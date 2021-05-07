Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $105.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,975 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after buying an additional 314,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 180,863 shares during the period.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

