GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,538.47 ($20.10).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,344.20 ($17.56) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a market cap of £67.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,314.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock worth $867,199 in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

