Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 838,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,763. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

