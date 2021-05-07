Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:GNL opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

