Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $235.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Global Payments stock opened at $200.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average of $197.81. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

