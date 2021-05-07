Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0097 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $336,511.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

