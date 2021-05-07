Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

