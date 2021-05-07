Globus Medical, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

GMED opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

