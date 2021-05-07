Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $81.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

