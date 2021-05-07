Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.