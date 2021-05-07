GoDaddy Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. GoDaddy has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $135,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,544,000 after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.