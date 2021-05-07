goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$156.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$162.00.

GSY stock opened at C$149.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$134.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.71. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$42.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.44.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. Equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 11.6800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

