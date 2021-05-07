Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 12,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

