Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-$183.49 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOL. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of GOL stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $9.66. 2,239,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,816. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.31.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.