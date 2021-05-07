Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GORO opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 million, a PE ratio of -272.73 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

