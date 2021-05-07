Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Issues Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%.

Shares of AUMN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.79. 51,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $1,569,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,063,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

