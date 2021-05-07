Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,301,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,266,000 after purchasing an additional 354,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after acquiring an additional 371,589 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,811,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 442,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 403,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,752 shares during the last quarter.

GSEW opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93.

