Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,378 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after purchasing an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after purchasing an additional 430,686 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,089,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,587,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13.

