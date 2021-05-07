good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Raymond James

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on good natured Products from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of good natured Products stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,993. good natured Products has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

