Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

Shares of GDP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $146.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

