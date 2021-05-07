Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOSS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

GOSS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,181. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $631.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $4,176,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 24.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $8,761,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

