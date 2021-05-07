GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Holdings Increased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,949,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $23,388,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $13.05 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.