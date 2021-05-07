GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 42,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,871,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAF. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GrafTech International by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 150,924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

