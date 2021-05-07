Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Graybug Vision in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

