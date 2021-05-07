Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 15,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,540. The firm has a market cap of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $1,415,740. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

