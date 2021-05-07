Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GWO. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.50 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.95.

Shares of GWO traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.30. 325,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.20. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$19.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.44. The company has a market cap of C$33.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4100003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. Insiders have purchased a total of 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 in the last ninety days.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

