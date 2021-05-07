Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWO. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$36.50 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.45.

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 307,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at C$709,370.07. Insiders have acquired a total of 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 over the last three months.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

