Green Brick Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,028 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,434% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.