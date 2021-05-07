Green Plains (GPRE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – Green Plains is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Green Plains was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

5/4/2021 – Green Plains had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $39.00.

5/4/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $36.00.

4/29/2021 – Green Plains is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Green Plains was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

