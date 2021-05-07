Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,162,000.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,539 shares in the company, valued at $43,989,152.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.