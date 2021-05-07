Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.