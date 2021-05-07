Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $156.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after acquiring an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter.

GPI traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.13. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.23. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

