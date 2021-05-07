Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $202.00 at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

Shares of GPI opened at $174.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

