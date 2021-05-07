Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.11.

Shares of GPI traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.75. 1,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,804. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,029,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,380,000.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

