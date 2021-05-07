GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.99 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.13.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.07. 1,310,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,658. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 861.57 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.