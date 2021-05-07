Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to $71.00

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grubhub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.94. 10,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,565. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Grubhub by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 92,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,897.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Grubhub by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,501 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Grubhub by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

