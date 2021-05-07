Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 66,368 shares.The stock last traded at $106.08 and had previously closed at $105.66.

PAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

