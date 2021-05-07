GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CLSA reissued a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GSX Techedu from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $27.08 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 1,410.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

