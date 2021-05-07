Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $714,250.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,828.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samir Kaul also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guardant Health alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.